Leggett on the goal hunt for The Waves as they chase finals

FOOTBALL: The Waves Dylan Leggett is hoping his state form can help his club side play finals this season.

The 17-year-old will be a key inclusion for the side when it takes on the United Warriors at ATW Grounds tonight.

The Waves, currently in fifth, need a win, with the side two points behind in the finals race.

Leggett returns after playing for Queensland at the under-19 boys tri-state football titles in NSW.

The Bundaberg State High School student helped the side finish second with two wins and one loss after being selected through his performances for Wide Bay in school sports earlier this year.

"It was definitely an experience for me, first time I've ever represented my state, high honour for me,” he said.

”It's definitely a level I want to be at. Teams are at a different level, something else.

"I felt like I played pretty well for what I'm used to here.”

Leggett also did something he hasn't done in two years, score a goal.

"My goal was something else,” he said.

"Free kick came across and I just tapped it in with my right foot.

"It was a great experience and thanks to my mum and dad for helping me get there, I couldn't thank them enough.”

The goal has got the attention of his The Waves teammates who have reminded him that he now needs to do it for the club as well.

Leggett said that was the goal ahead of a vital match in the team's season.

He said the side had struggled throughout most of the season after losing a few players. "We just didn't jell as a team too quickly,” he said.

"Now we've come better, we've definitely jelled.”

Leggett said that would be on show today and was confident the side could still make the finals with the squad it had and the games to go.

The side faces the Warriors at 6pm.