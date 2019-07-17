Legends tee off in Bargara tournament

SHARP FOCUS: Mike Harwood on the third green at the Bargara Golf Club.

GOLF: With clear blue skies and green fairways, yesterday's conditions provided the perfect start to the Ulton, Ken's Plumbing Plus and Lindsay Australia Bargara Legends Pro-Am.

Shotgun starts at 7am and noon, the two-day tournament has seen professional golfers take to the Bargara Golf Course in force, PGA's Broc Greenhalgh said there were 59 players who teed off with the hopes of winning the $22,000 purse.

He said while there was a few more players than last year, previous winner Peter Senior would not be among those rounding the Bargara course this year.

Senior took out the event for the past few years, last year he finished at 8-under par, finishing two shots ahead of Power, but won't be seen competing on the course today.

Greenhalgh said Brad Burns, a long-time supporter of this tournament, won six out of the eight events last year is back, looking to claim victory.

And he's not alone.

Australian professional golfer Mike Harwood is also competing at the Bargara course this year.

Greenhalgh said the course was in magnificent condition with the region's second-to-none climate and players were expecting to produce some low scores.

David Hando on the eighteenth green. Mike Knott BUN160719GOLF3

He said the PGA was proud of the Bargara community for supporting the tournament which the professionals enjoyed coming back for the hospitality and the course quality.

Following the first day of competition, the PGA Australia online leaderboard stated at 6pm that Chris Hollingsworth and Paul Dalgleish were leading the pack having both scored 67, while Richard Backwell was next with a score of 68.

Michael Harwood and Nigel Lane both finished day one with a score of 69.

Brad Cumming scored 70 while Tod Power and Allan Cooper had a score of 71.

Ben Warren on the third green at Bargara. Mike Knott BUN160719GOLF5

The tournament will wrap up today after shot gun starts at 7am and noon. Presentations will start following the final round of play.

The Bargara Golf Club is on Miller St.

To see more photos head to www.news-mail.com.au.