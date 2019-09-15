Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke Hodge of the Lions thanks fans after the semi-final against GWS Giants.
Luke Hodge of the Lions thanks fans after the semi-final against GWS Giants.
AFL

Legend’s sign-off was typical Hodge

by Lachlan Grey
15th Sep 2019 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has spilled the beans on Luke Hodge's future, saying the four-time premiership winner won't return in a playing capacity following the Lions' heartbreaking semi-final loss.

"Hodgey's finished as a player, that's his last game with the club," Fagan said after the agonising three-point defeat to GWS.

"He won't be lost to the club .. but he's hung them up, the old fella.

"He's finished on a high note and he's been unbelievable for us."

Hodge was one of Brisbane's best players in his 346th AFL game, and he refused an offer to be chaired off the ground by teammates, not wanting to steal the limelight.

He finishes with four premierships at Hawthorn, two Norm Smith Medals, three All-Australian blazers and two Hawks best-and-fairest awards. He captained Hawthorn from 2011-16.

Fagan branded the outgoing Hodge "a bit of a rascal sometimes" but says the champion will be sorely missed on the field.

"I sort of knew but I never directly asked him the question. I sort of said, 'Is that it?' and he said, 'Yep, that's it', so, that's it.

"He's the best leader I've seen, one of the toughest players I've seen, a warrior, that's for sure, but a really intelligent player - he sees the game as good as anyone I know, probably Sam Mitchell's his only equal.

"He's a giver of his time and his knowledge, he's been particularly that to our group of young players and there's no doubt that the development of our team has been accelerated by his presence.

Luke Hodge with three of his four Hawthorn premiership cups. Picture: Michael Klein
Luke Hodge with three of his four Hawthorn premiership cups. Picture: Michael Klein

 

"I'm glad he made the decision to come (to Brisbane).

"When a guy's that old and he's played that much footy and he's been bashed around, you're not 100 per cent certain he's going to be able to go the journey, but he's done so with form all the way through.

"But the time has come. He's one of the all-time greats, and more than anything he's a good friend."

More Stories

afl brisbane lions lions luke hodge
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Fire and rescue services on scene at large bushfire near Monduran

    premium_icon Fire and rescue services on scene at large bushfire near...

    News CREWS are working to contain a large bushfire burning in the vicinity of Carmans Road, Monduran, northwest of Gin Gin and west of Monduran.

    Fireys at the scene of vegetation fire in Bargara

    premium_icon Fireys at the scene of vegetation fire in Bargara

    News FOUR crews are responding to a vegetation fire in Bargara.

    Why is religious instruction still a thing?

    premium_icon Why is religious instruction still a thing?

    Education Why is religion instruction still being taught in schools?

    Boutique owner welcomes fresh fashion

    Boutique owner welcomes fresh fashion

    Business New owner and long-term customer Tania Heidke said she was excited about the fresh...