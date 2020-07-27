Legend’s ‘naked’ promise for 140kg star

England appear headed towards a third Test win after running through the West Indies for 197, a lead of 172 on the first innings.

After rain threatened to snatch the second Test match before England pulled off a famous win, the third Test also has weather threatening to steal a win from the jaws of victory.

A masterclass of bowling from Ashes enemy and England star Stuart Broad, who took 6/31 to decimate the Windies has the home side on the verge of a come-from behind series win.

Broad now has 497 Test wickets and should break through the five hundred mark if all goes well in the second innings.

But while the Poms were showing their authority on the scoreboard, the world was still taken by the sight of 140kg West Indian cult hero Rakheem Cornwall.

Rahkeem Cornwall couldn’t quite save the day for the Windies.

The off-break bowler measures in at 198cm tall but and has captured the imagination of the cricketing world.

Earlier in the match, Cornwall took a ripper of a catch to dismiss English opener Rory Burns for 57 in the first innings.

The sight of the big bopper pulling off a speccy in the cordon was the content cricket fans were here for.

But the sight of him in his batting gear had fans enjoying the show as he dwarfed his batting partner Shane Dowrich who was a lot smaller than his imposing partner.

Shane Dowrich and Rahkeem Cornwall didn’t combine for too long.

And as Cornwall started his innings, former England skipper Michael Vaughan was getting maybe a little too excited.

Trying to keep him to his world, the BBC's Test Match Special reported Vaughan said: "If Rahkeem Cornwall gets a century I'll break the COVID rules and go shake his hand on the pitch … naked."

Luckily for both Vaughan and the world, the West Indian cult hero wasn't able to launch a rescue mission as Broad claimed Cornwall's wicket with a plumb LBW.

While he was able to get away a boundary and went aerial to score his runs, the cricketing world wanted more of their new favourite cricketer.

Just as I don’t think I can love Rahkeem Cornwall anymore, he comes out to bat with a bat held together with tape, its face shaved off in parts.



You can tell he absolutely loves this bat.



This man is a real one. pic.twitter.com/L6GxEPJ1VY — Barny Read (@BarnabyRead) July 26, 2020

Would love to see a century from Cornwall here👀 — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) July 26, 2020

Hopefully Cornwall can have an impact with the ball.

Having taken 13 wickets in his previous two Test matches against India and Afghanistan in 2019, Cornwall went wicketless for 85 runs in 27 overs in England's first innings.

He may also be needed with the bat as well with the commentators reporting rain was coming and that the West Indies may need to bat to save the game over the next two days.

Rahkeem Cornwall is batting. I bet if he connects Leeds is in danger. — Neil Fissler (@neilfissler) July 26, 2020

Raheem Cornwall is a very good player. He will realise hopefully that losing 40kg is imperative, as he could be anything. #ENGvsWI

I really hope he does. — Michael Maney (@MichaelManey2) July 26, 2020