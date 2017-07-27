Legendary '80s band to open Crush Festival in true pub-rock style

THEIR hit song What About Me was an '80s anthem and later made Shannon Noll a household name when he covered it.

Moving Pictures, the band behind the massive hit, will play in Bundaberg at the opening of this year's Crush Festival.

Bundaberg's annual arts festival returns from October 6 to 15 to celebrate the region's thriving arts scene.

It's been more than 30 years since the release of their hugely successful debut album, Days of Innocence, which spawned the mega hit.

Crush Festival artistic director Shelley Pisani said the band would take to the stage on October 7.

She said they would show their fans, both old and new, why they were known as one of the best live bands to grace the stages of Australian clubs and pubs.

"From breathtaking acrobatics by Australia's premier circus troupe Circa, to sand sculptures by the sea, a special literary festival WriteFest and irresistible live music from Australian rockers Moving Pictures, this year's festival is jam-packed with vibrant arts events,” Ms Pisani said.

"We're delighted Moving Pictures will join us and kick off their national tour here in Bundaberg.

"The band hasn't played here for many years and we're thrilled to announce that this will be the exclusive Bundaberg show for their upcoming tour,” she said.

The Moving Pictures performance will be part of Crush Festival's centrepiece, Crush Carnivale, which will be an extravaganza of entertainment and culture on October 7, featuring music and circus with the Pub Rock Choir, Circa Crush, Circa Ensemble and more and local artist showcases with the Side Show Gallery.

Tickets to Crush Carnivale will go on sale next month.

For more information, visit www.crush festivalqld.com.au.

EVENT DETAILS