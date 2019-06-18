Legend reveals big Barty concern on Wimbledon eve

THE composure, the slice, the game variety, the personality ... Ash Barty has it all, according to Martina Navratilova. But there's one pitfall she has to avoid as Wimbledon looms large.

The winner of 18 majors, including nine at the All England Club, Navratilova says Barty can extend her grand slam spree and emulate Serena Williams' 2015 French Open-Wimbledon double - with a caveat.

Navratilova said the 23-year-old must not succumb to obliging too many off-court requests as sponsors and media latch onto Barty's mesmeric game and sparkling personality.

"The only danger, I would suggest, is that she may spread herself too thin over the next three weeks before Wimbledon," Navratilova wrote in her latest wtatennis.com column.

"There are going to be plenty of media and other requests and she needs to learn how to say no.

"When you have a big win like this, you need to say no more than you say yes."

Navratilova said Barty's earthiness is an asset as global attention intensifies on the sport's newest star.

"There's no danger of Ashleigh Barty's head getting too big between now and Wimbledon, with her game even better suited to the grass than to the clay of Roland Garros," Navratilova said.

"That's just not who she is - even after winning her first grand slam singles title at the French Open, I'm sure she will still be as down to earth as she always has been. Barty's not about to change just because she won a major."

Navratilova said Barty had mastered the art of shot selection, a rite of passage followed by virtually every major champion.

"In recent years, Barty has matured with her shot selection, as well as her game overall, including cutting down on the unforced errors," Navratilova said.

"It's not about hitting fantastic winners.

"Champions simply make the shots they are supposed to make and that is exactly what Barty did in Paris. And by winning on clay, she has now figured out how to win on any surface.

"There's no doubt that Barty can win Wimbledon - grass allows her to make use of all the shots and options that she has in her game.

Ash Barty returned to competition in Birmingham after a brief break.

"Whatever Barty did on clay, she can do even better on grass. She has all the shots.

"I would actually say Barty has more options than any other player in women's tennis.

'Barty's slice is more effective on grass than it is on clay.

"Players on the WTA Tour have a hard time handling slice, because most of them don't want to be inside the baseline.

"Also with the ball skidding through low, they're hitting a defensive shot from inside the baseline which makes them vulnerable.

"Barty's also a great volleyer - she can even throw in a serve-and-volley play once in a while, and mix it up, maybe chip and charge on a second serve.

"All of this variety can really get into an opponent's head and create confusion and some cheap mistakes on her opponent's side.

"On top of all that, Barty's also the best athlete on the WTA Tour - the fact she excelled at cricket during her time away from tennis shows what a great athlete she is.

"Now Barty has great belief in her game.

"Her confidence is going to be sky high after winning the French Open.

"Of course, when big hitters such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka or Petra Kvitova are on, that would be hard for Barty to deal with, as it would be for anyone else.

"But I believe Barty is going to be very tough to beat at Wimbledon."