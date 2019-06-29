Blasted: ‘moronic, anal’ umpiring in Cats' win over Crows

ONCE again when all the talk should have been about a cracking game of footy, this time between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, but it was focused on the umpires and the score review system.

The controversial system came into play twice, and twice the home side were on the wrong end of the stick.

This time, however, it appeared officials got it right in Geelong's 14.12 (96) to 10.9 (69) victory over the Crows on Friday night.

First, in the opening term, Adelaide's Elliott Himmelberg booted the ball off the ground, leaving the goal umpire concerned it might have hit the padding around the goalpost on the way through.

Three separate camera angles were shown to fans, but it was almost impossible to tell if the ball kissed the post, with the score review officer leaving it up to the umpire to make the decision.

The goal was awarded, leaving the commentators miffed and confused - both Brian Taylor and Matthew Richardson believing it hit the post.

Geelong great Sam Newman suggested that if a shot at goal went inside the post but the contention was where it had hit the post, it should be a goal every time, but then he unloaded on the umpiring in emphatic fashion, calling it "moronic and anal".

Just watching Geelong v Adelaide. Review as to whether ball hit post - or not. IF ball goes between big sticks - GOAL. No exceptions. Perfect example of my tweet about decisions that effect games. — Sam Newman (@Origsmartassam) June 28, 2019

The score review came back again in the final term after star Cats midfielder Tim Kelly booted what looked like a brilliant left-footed snap, which bounced through to kick Geelong clear.

However replays showed the goal umpires' flag ripple as the ball went past and on review, the AFL showed they were using "Edge" technology, similar to Snicko in cricket, to prove the ball made contact, and the goal was repealed.

Still not happy, Richardson called for more changes and for the umpires to talk through the decision like they would do in the NFL, cricket and the NRL so fans could understand the decision.

"Tell the public and the people watching - talk them through what they're doing, the process, like they do in the cricket," Richardson said on the Channel 7 commentary.

Commentator James Brayshaw suggested perhaps the AFL would be better going back to basics.

"Don't things come in waves," Brayshaw said.

"We have had so many score review issues in the last little while It's quite amazing.

"Almost better off going back to how it was, just naked eyeing it."

Please watch the moronic, anal umpiring down at Geelong. Given it a chance, turning over to watch the Storm, now. #AFLCatsCrows #umpiring — Sam Newman (@Origsmartassam) June 28, 2019

Regardless of the score reviews, Geelong proved too good in the end for the spirited Crows side.

The Cats led by just 14 points at the final break, but early goals in the final term to Mitch Duncan and Kelly broke the Crows before Gary Ablett sealed it with a late goal.

Patrick Dangerfield was immense for the Cats after being belted in a huge collision in the opening half. He bounced back to perform well down forward in the second half and really enjoyed the victory over his former club.

Patrick Dangerfield is seen by the doctor after his collision.

"It's sweet beating the old mob," Dangerfield told Seven's Cameron Ling.

"They are a quality side and we fought there and finished off well."

While Dangerfield fought through his problem, Adelaide suffered a blow with skipper Taylor Walker unable to really push through a knock he suffered.

Geelong sent Mark Blicavs in as a mobile ruckman and he dominated.

Adelaide star Bryce Gibbs, recalled for his first game since round 11, had minimal impact and star forward Eddie Betts was also quiet.

-With AAP