Legal service for Bundaberg's seniors hailed a win

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt is hailing the announcement of a seniors' legal service for Bundaberg a win for the region.

The service will provide older residents with legal information to combat elder abuse and scamming.

But Mr Batt says it took six months of applying pressure on the State Government to get them to come to the table.

Following the 2018-19 budget, the state announced additional funding for elder abuse prevention.

Labor seniors minister Coralee O'Rourke announced $700,000 would be extended to establish support services in Gladstone, Rockhampton, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast and Mackay.

But Bundaberg was left off the list.

Services already existed in Brisbane, Hervey Bay, Cairns, Townsville and Toowoomba.

In parliament, Mr Batt aimed a question Ms O'Rourke in October, asking why Bundaberg had been ignored when 30 per cent of the population is aged and the region's number of elderly is nine per cent higher than the state average and growing.

The response referred to "data analysis based on needs and demographics" and said while Bundaberg was identified as an area of need, it was not a priority.

The reply said Bundaberg's seniors could access the state-wide Elder Abuse Helpline and the Seniors Enquiry Line.

Mr Batt came back with an additional question, asking for clarity on the data used to make the decision against a face-to-face service in Bundaberg.

A response was due yesterday afternoon, but by the morning, the state announced Bundaberg would receive a part-time, face-to-face legal service for seniors.

"It's fantastic to see the government has listened to my concerns for Bundaberg seniors and has announced that we will have our own seniors legal and support service," Mr Batt said.

"What I'm very happy with is that after six months of contacting the minister, of writing to the minister advocating for the seniors of Bundaberg, that we are now getting a seniors' legal and support service.

"We were told 'no', but I have continued to fight and now Bundaberg is on the list..."

Ms O'Rourke hit back, saying it was typical of the LNP to take credit for services delivered by Labor.

"...the fact is Mr Batt has not once written to me or my office to lobby for a seniors legal and support service for Bundaberg," she said.

Ms O'Rourke said the service would broker in legal advice as required, tailored to the needs of clients.

"The Palaszczuk Government had identified Bundaberg as an area of need through consideration of the region's trends, existing face-to-face services and demographics," she said.

"That is why my department of communities has taken steps to roll out this service in support of the region's seniors."