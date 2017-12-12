Legal eagle soared high

JOHN Lang, born in Kingaroy in 1934, was the eldest of three sons.

John's father, Tony, was a seed merchant. Tony was killed during World War II, leaving John's mother, Ivy, a widow with three little boys. John was fatherless at the age of 8 and his brothers were only four and two. Tony and Ivy lived in Kingaroy and, after Tony's death, the family moved to Bundaberg.

The death of his father meant that John needed to learn resilience, determination and self-reliance at an early age. John immediately got a paper run and sold roosters and produce to help his mother and brothers.

The Bundaberg Legacy representative, Geoff Boreham, took carriage of the welfare of the family. Geoff was a local solicitor and the influence he had on the family was profound.

John went to Bundaberg High School and then to Brisbane Grammar on a scholarship until the end of Year 11, when he joined Mr Boreham's law practice. John felt he had been given an incredible opportunity when he was offered the role and made the most of it.

John worked during the day and studied at night to achieve his law qualifications.

John qualified as a solicitor at the age of 21 in 1955 and later became a partner in the law practice. John took on partners and expanded it to become a large legal practice - Boreham, Lang & Hancock in Bundaberg.

John left Boreham, Lang & Hancock in 1985 to create his own private practice. However when the workload became too much, John subsequently formed a new practice - Payne, Butler & Lang, which continues to be another successful law firm in Bundaberg.

In 1960, John met his future wife, Zoe. Zoe worked at Childers for the local solicitors.

They were engaged in 1961 and married in 1962 at the Childers Methodist Church with a reception at the Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall.

John and Zoe had four children, Anthony, David, Geoff and Helen.

John was elected as an alderman on the Bundaberg City Council in 1976, where he served on several committees.

He was a life member, patron, secretary and treasurer of the Bundaberg Tennis Association.

He was a member of the Kepnock State High School P&C Committee.

He was a foundation member and active committee member of the Blue Nurses administration in Bundaberg.

John was also actively involved on the committee of the Scouting Association in Bundaberg, and was the foundation director of the Wide Bay Capricorn Building Society (now Auswide Bank).

John retired from his law practice in 1994 and moved to Woodgate, then Bribie Island and finally Victoria Point.

He continued his active community life in retirement by becoming the president of Bribie Island Probus and the president of the Bribie Island Bridge Club.

In his retirement, John also enjoyed bridge, fishing, boating and travelling around Australia.

John was a family man who was hardworking, honest and ethical, who was respected by all of those who knew him.

John is survived by wife Zoe, children Anthony, David, Geoff and Helen and 10 grandchildren.