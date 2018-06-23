Legal dog fight over double pooch shooting

A MAGISTRATE will ultimately have to determine whether the actions of a man who shot two pet dogs were reasonable, in a case that saw a defence lawyer and police prosecutor go head-to-head in a heated exchange.

The two-day hearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court continued on Thursday as Mount Maria property owner George Harbushko took the stand to defend the three charges - two of injuring animals and one of discharging a weapon on private land without consent.

The court heard evidence from Mr Harbushko, who readily admitted he shot the dogs, one fatally, and that he did so to protect a kangaroo which the dogs had bailed up in a neighbouring property owner's dam.

The prosecution submitted that there was no kangaroo and put it to the 67-year-old that he fabricated the story about the kangaroo, a suggestion Mr Harbushko rejected.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy submitted that his client had no case to answer on a number of grounds because Mr Harbushko's action were in defence of the kangaroo.

"If he'd have been protecting a child he would have been lauded a hero,” he said.

He went on to say that if the magistrate disagreed with that submission, Section 22 of the Criminal Code exonerated his client because a person was not criminally responsible "for an offence relating to property, for an act done or omitted to be done by the person with respect to any property in the exercise of an honest claim of right and without intention to defraud”.

Senior Constable Tina Bland asked for time to be able to understand Mr Maloy's submissions, but rejected the suggestion that Mr Harbushko's actions were reasonable and lawful. But Mr Maloy hit back, saying unlawfulness was the prosecution's onus to prove.

"They haven't done it,” he said. "Until I raised it in submissions, Section 22 wasn't even considered by the prosecution.”

Mr Maloy vowed to never make a defence submission to the Bundaberg police prosecutions again, accusing officers of "shoring up their case” by having witnesses submit amended statements.

"The last time I gave the prosecution something in relation to this case they used it to go out and get further statements, I will never give this office another thing,” he said.

But Sen Const Bland challenged the attack, asking it to be noted that the investigation, and taking of amended statements, had nothing to do with her. She then made her submissions in response on Thursday, arguing that shooting two dogs, one in the head and one in the stomach, was a completely unreasonable course of action in the circumstances.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring adjourned the matter until July 16 to consider his verdict.