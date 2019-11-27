Legal action launched after two CQ quarry deaths

MINES INSPECTORATE: Legal action has been launched following the investigation of two fatal quarry incidents

LEGAL action has been launched following investigations into two fatal quarry incidents in Central Queensland last year, the mines inspectorate says.

On November 15, 2018, Connor Milne, 21, was working at Fairfield Quarry near Clermont when he sustained critical injuries to his head and leg after becoming trapped in machinery.

Emergency services were called to the Clermont Group Alliance work site, however tragically, Mr Milne died at the scene.

Another fatality occurred at Jacks Quarry near Collinsville the same year.

Chief Inspector of Mines Hermann Fasching said prosecutions had commenced following an investigation.

Mr Fasching said his team of inspectors would continue its zero tolerance approach to unsafe practices.

"Our preferred approach is to work with obligation holders to support their management of risk," he said.

"But those who continue to expose workers to harm are on notice that QMI will take compliance action, including prosecution."

Mr Fasching said mineral mine and quarry operators must take full responsibility for safety on their sites.

"My inspectors have observed ineffective safety controls such as missing machinery guards, work being conducted on machinery that has not been isolated from energy sources and a failure to maintain mobile equipment such as haul trucks and loaders," he said.

"These failed controls have resulted in workers being seriously injured and killed in the past, and this cannot be tolerated.

"In the past eight months, the QMI has attended mine and quarry sites 979 times to conduct inspections, investigations and meetings, and as a result we have suspended operations 58 times."

WORKPLACE DEATHS:

NOVEMBER 25, 2019: Brad Duxbury, 57, died at the Carborough Downs Mine

JULY 7, 2019: 27-year-old man, Jack Gerdes, was killed at the Baralaba North Coal Mine. Mr Gerdes died when he was trapped in a moving part of an excavator after activating the emergency release.

JUNE 26, 2019: David Routledge was crushed to death at Middlemount Coal Mine when a wall collapsed on to his excavator

FEBRUARY 2, 2019: Bradley Hardwick died when two pieces of machinery collided underground at Anglo American's Moranbah North Mine

DECEMBER 31, 2018: Allan Houston was fatally injured when his bulldozer overturned at BMA's Saraji Open-Cut Coal Mine near Moranbah

NOVEMBER 15, 2018: Connor Milne, 21, was fatally injured at a quarry when he became entangled in a conveyor belt at a site off the Peak Downs Highway at Wolfang, near Clermont

JULY 29, 2018: A worker operating an articulated dump truck dies after losing control of the vehicle at a quarry near Collinsville