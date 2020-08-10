‘Left me homeless’: Bach split bombshell

Bachelor in Paradise star Kiki Morris has dropped a series of bombshells about her time with Ciarran Stott, including the scandalous truth about their pre-show pact, the fellow reality TV star that came between them, and how he ghosted her after basically leaving her "homeless".

The couple left Paradise ahead of the final commitment ceremony during Sunday night's finale, after pledging to give their romance a go in the real world. Shortly after the scene aired, it was revealed that Ciarran, 26, had broken things off with Kiki, 32, just "weeks" later, and that she'd "never heard from him again".

Kiki and Ciarran left the island in a loved-up state – but it didn’t last.



In an explosive new interview on the So Dramatic! podcast, Kiki lifted the lid on what had really happened between them - and she didn't hold back.

She explained things got off to a great start, with Ciarran immediately moving from Darwin into her Sydney apartment - and even getting a tattoo with her name on his wrist within a fortnight.

"Everything was great, until it wasn't … and then it was terrible," Kiki told podcast host Megan Pustetto, explaining that after a loved-up New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with their fellow Bachelor alumni, "something kind of happened".

BACHELOR LOVE TRIANGLE

Kiki claimed that Tenille Favios - who appeared on the 2018 season of The Bachelor and had been messaging Ciarran on Instagram around the time he met Kiki - turned up at the party they were at, sending her suspicions into overdrive.

RELATED: Furious fans turn on Ciarran Stott

According to Kiki, when she raised the issue a few days later, Ciarran admitted he'd invited her to come join them - and had then gone "ballistic" when his girlfriend was upset.

"It turned into this huge argument - obviously we've seen what Ciarran's like when he gets backed into a corner … he just went ballistic in my house, shouting, 'I'm effing leaving, I'm effing going, if you don't trust me, you're never going to trust me, why would I stay here?'" she said.

The pair then embarked on an awkward holiday to Townsville, but Kiki said she felt like she was "walking on eggshells" and once they returned home, she told him he needed to treat her better.

"I went to the gym, and when I got home - all his stuff was packed at my back door, and he drove straight to Melbourne," she said.

"He used his fake tears, that 'I'm so sorry, you deserve better' bulls**t, saying, 'I need to work on myself, I can't give you everything you deserve, there's something wrong with me.'"

She went on: "Then he went on a five-day f**kfest with God knows who."

Kiki added that from that day in January, she "never heard from him again".

'LEFT ME HOMELESS'

Unfortunately, Ciarran's sudden exit came at a time when the couple had been househunting together.

"He basically left me homeless, because I'd already put in notice on my apartment," Kiki said.

"My housemate had moved out, the place we were looking to move into I couldn't afford on my own - and he just up and left."

THE PARADISE PACT

Kiki also finally revealed the truth behind the pair's Paradise hook-up, confirming longstanding rumours that they'd gotten together beforehand and arranged to reunite on the show.

"He left my house for the airport at like 5am to fly out to Paradise, and sent me this big, longwinded romantic text, like, 'I've had a great weekend, I knew you and I were going to hit it off, can't wait for you to get to Paradise, it's going to be me and you babe,'" she said.

But once she entered the resort, she could tell immediately that something was off.

"I come in with my date card, and I can sense something weird because he's off at the bar with Jess Brody, and everyone else comes up to say hi to me, and he's looking like he's just seen a ghost," Kiki said.

Ciarran was shacked up with Jess before Kiki arrived.

Kiki may have been in the dark, but viewers were well aware that Ciarran had quickly paired up with Jess on the show, and had spent almost every night in her bed prior to her arrival.

But during their overnight date, a comment from a producer gave the game away.

Couples on the show are made to give "consent" on camera ahead of any intimacy - a process Ciarran had already been well-versed on.

"We had the option to camp together, and I think the producer stitched him up on purpose. She said, 'OK guys, you're going to need to give consent if you're sharing a bed, Ciarran - you've given consent before, you know the drill, I'll get you to go first,'" Kiki said.

When she confronted him about it, he insisted he'd shared just one drunken kiss with Jess before they'd fallen asleep together.

"I had no idea (they'd actually slept together), he didn't tell me - I don't think he had any intention of telling me," Kiki said.

While Kiki and Ciarran's relationship may have gone up in flames, reality TV fans may take comfort in the knowledge that nine months on from filming, fellow Bachelor couple Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith are still together, as are Mary Viturino and Conor Canning.

See? Love isn't dead, after all.

Originally published as 'Left me homeless': Bach split bombshell