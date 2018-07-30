Lee Lin Chin’s sensational SBS exit

DURING her final broadcast as newsreaders of SBS World News, Lee Lin Chin farewelled fans by giving the people what they want: one more spectacular outfit.

While newsreaders on other channels stick to blazers and sensible tops, Chin's sartorial quirkiness has continually tickled viewers during her 30 years at the helm of the bulletin. And after announcing her resignation from the network last week, fans held their breath to see what outfit Chin would don during her spectacular farewell.

On Sunday, it was revealed on the SBS Twitter account Chin's wardrobe was being kept top secret.

What’s in the box? @LeeLinChinSBS is keeping her outfit for her final @SBSNews bulletin a secret. Tune in at 6.30pm tonight to see it https://t.co/sGkKClu96P pic.twitter.com/L7BxQW1FOH — SBS News (@SBSNews) July 29, 2018

And when it was time for the big reveal, Chin didn't disappoint. Of course.

Queen.

It's impossible to describe perfection. But it was basically a black top with reams of transparent black vinyl wrapped around her body.

The fans went wild.

In the final minutes of the hour-long bulletin, Chin acknowledged her exit and thanked viewers before a highlights video reel of her finest moment aired.

"I take my leave with sadness," she said. "Thank you for watching and a very goodnight."

Lee Lin Chin ... An illustrious career in news and farshun.

Chin announced she was leaving SBS on Thursday, having joined the broadcaster in 1980.

"Having spent the bulk of my professional life at SBS, this isn't by any means an easy decision," Ms Chin told SBS in a statement about her exit.

"I shall be leaving a happy and satisfying role as a newsreader. My friends and colleagues for whom I have fervent respect will be deeply missed."

Slamming rumours of retirement, Chin took to Twitter to set the record straight: "I have not retired, simply resigned. Retirement is death."