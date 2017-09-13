28°
News

Lederhosen up at Riverfeast

OKTOBERFEST: On Sunday RiverFeast will be celebrating all things German with its annual Oktoberfest event.
OKTOBERFEST: On Sunday RiverFeast will be celebrating all things German with its annual Oktoberfest event. COntributed
Emma Reid
by

GRAB your lederhosen, hold your appetite and head to RiverFeast on Sunday to celebrate all things German with the annual Oktoberfest event.

It's the second time the festival has come to RiverFeast and it was so popular organisers had to do it again.

Managing director Karen Wittkopp said the venue would be transformed into a Bavarian beer hall.

"Oktoberfest is really all about the beer, and we are so happy to be serving up an authentic Bavarian beer thanks to the great folks at Baffle Creek Brewing,” Mrs Wittkopp said.

The afternoon will also have plenty of German inspired treats to accompany the beer.

The festivties will kick off at noon with plenty of Pretzels, Bratwurst, barbecued pork hocks, pork belly and much more. It's sure to be a food lover's paradise.

Oktoberfest is an all ages event, entry is $2 at the door (children under 12 are free) which goes towards supporting Relay For Life.

Topics:  baffle beer bundaberg food germany karen wittkopp lederhosen oktoberfest riverfeast whatson what's on

Bundaberg News Mail
Rumours of a new tavern and the need for a riverwalk

Rumours of a new tavern and the need for a riverwalk

THERE'S are rumours circulating around the Rum City that Riverfeast is about to expand with a permanent pub at its Scotland St address.

Workers relocating boost rental demand in Bundy

Rents have gone up $5 over the past year.

Unit prices plummet 8.5% in a year

Stalker walks free after terrorising three women for months

NEIGHBOURHOOD NIGHTMARE: Genevieve Tracey (left), her mother Barbara Tracey and their stalker, Ashley Achilles, outside Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Three women left living in fear of neighbour

Learn to save by better understatding power usage

Workshops will hep residents better understand power usage.

Energy Efficiency Forum workshops

Local Partners