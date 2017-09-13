Lederhosen up at Riverfeast

OKTOBERFEST: On Sunday RiverFeast will be celebrating all things German with its annual Oktoberfest event.

GRAB your lederhosen, hold your appetite and head to RiverFeast on Sunday to celebrate all things German with the annual Oktoberfest event.

It's the second time the festival has come to RiverFeast and it was so popular organisers had to do it again.

Managing director Karen Wittkopp said the venue would be transformed into a Bavarian beer hall.

"Oktoberfest is really all about the beer, and we are so happy to be serving up an authentic Bavarian beer thanks to the great folks at Baffle Creek Brewing,” Mrs Wittkopp said.

The afternoon will also have plenty of German inspired treats to accompany the beer.

The festivties will kick off at noon with plenty of Pretzels, Bratwurst, barbecued pork hocks, pork belly and much more. It's sure to be a food lover's paradise.

Oktoberfest is an all ages event, entry is $2 at the door (children under 12 are free) which goes towards supporting Relay For Life.