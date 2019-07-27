Leaving today: Endeavour rally cars depart Bundy

MOTORS are revving and rearing to go, with the Great Endeavour Rally commute driving out of Bundaberg today.

The annual event will see 150 motor enthusiasts in 56 vehicles travel for eight days, to raise money and awareness for people living with disabilities.

The Endeavour Foundation's rally coordinator, Nathan Woolhouse said the course will start from Bundy, go through savanna grasslands and Julia Creek, up to Karumba in the Gulf of Carpentaria, where drivers will end up at Townsville, on August 3.

"We are in our 33rd year and the rally has always raised money for the Endeavour Foundation,” he said.

"Today, we are basically applying the finishing touches, preparing vehicles and performing final checks on the rally safe units, which allows us to track every single vehicle for the entirety of the course, making us one of the safest rally events.

"We have raised over $10,000 just today and we hope to use some of those funds to develop technology and learning facilities for people with an intellectual disability.”

Drivers have travelled all over the eastern seaboard, with people travelling from Sydney, Townsville, Roma and Croydon to take part.

Among the 56 vehicles is Bundaberg's own Tru Blu crew, with Trevor Twyford who has been in the rally driver's seat for the last five years.

"A lot of local businesses have gotten behind Tru Blu and I believe they've raised a total of about $26,000 at the moment and that's all from the Bundaberg community, so that's really a fantastic effort,” Mr Woolhouse said.

"They're currently sitting second on the leader board, behind a Queensland team called the Canetoads and there is a trophy for the winning team, so I'm sure there will be a bit of a hustle at the end.”

In addition to Tru Blu's participation in the course, Bundy's Network Rentals will also be contributing by transporting camping gear and supplies, ensuring extra safety precautions are followed and vehicles can carry as minimal weight as possible.

This year, $300,000 has been raised for the worthy cause and Mr Woolhouse said the Endeavour Foundation is still actively funding and hope to exceed last year's target.

To make a donation, visit greatendeavour.com.au/teams