A flood emergency alert has been issued for parts of Queensland after heavy rain was recorded overnight.
‘Leave now’: Flood warning for Qld

Ellen Ransley
by
17th Mar 2021 6:47 AM

Some Queensland residents have been told to move to higher ground "now" after towns in central parts of the state received more than 130mm in three hours overnight.

An emergency alert was issued by the Central Highlands Regional Council for residents in Sapphire, northwest of Emerald shortly before 5am, urging residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground immediately.

"Due to heavy rainfall, the Retreat Creek is rising rapidly and major flooding is expected," the alert from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

"Properties in low-lying areas are likely to be impacted. Council advises residents to warn neighbours, secure belongings and move to higher ground now."

It comes after severe thunderstorms lashed the Central Highlands overnight.

In the latest advice from the Bureau of Meteorology at 6am, they said the immediate threat had passed.

Florence Vale, west of Emerald, received 124mm in the three hours to 1.40am on Wednesday morning, while nearby Keilambete recorded 138mm in the three hours to 12.35am.

It comes as new climate modelling suggests La Nina's influence is likely to persist into April.

"Outlooks indicate a wetter-than-average month for northern and eastern parts of Australia," the Bureau said.

central queensland editors picks emerald flooding queensland sapphire

