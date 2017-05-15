At least one person injured in car crash

The scene of the crash.

UPDATE: A tow truck is removing a Nissan X-Trail following the crash.

EARLIER: Crews have rushed to the scene of a car crash which has resulted in at lease one person being injured.

It is believed a young girl has suffered a broken arm in the smash at the intersection of Barolin and Maynard Sts, Walkervale.

Police and ambulance are on scene, as well as fire crews.

Reports suggested smoke was coming from a blue Nissan X-Trail.

As of 3.20pm the Nissan was blocking the north-bound lane, and traffic was being diverted.

More to come