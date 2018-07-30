Leasehold sale of Bundy motel

BUNDABERG'S Best Western Boulevard Lodge Motel is for sale as a leasehold.

The motel is selling at $575,000 and features 26 rooms, outdoor swimming pool, a spacious restaurant and cocktail bar seating 40 people.

A four bedroom and two bathroom manager's residence is located on the property.

The current owners have arranged to repaint the exterior walls of the motel.

For more information on the property, follow the link below.

https://www.realcommercial.com.au/property-hotel+leisure-qld-kensington-502671250