LEARNING TO WIN: Taylor, Firdaus win titles

CHAMPIONS: Isabelle Taylor and Zubair Firdaus hold the respective Queensland Boys and Girls Amateur trophies after winning in Bargara on Friday. Golf Queensland

GOLF: "Honestly, I'm kind of glad I lost last year.”

Sanctuary Cove's Issy Taylor is proof that everyone can learn from a loss or two.

The 17-year-old claimed the Queensland Girls' Amateur title on Friday by 10 strokes in a dominant display.

Taylor shot the course record for women in round one before leading by 10 shots after round three and holding on.

"I focused on my own game and didn't think about the lead,” she said.

"It really helped and I played consistently.”

Taylor's win was after losing last year's event with a four-shot lead heading into the final round.

The Gold Coast golfer lost in a play-off but revealed it helped her to become a better player.

"I wouldn't be as good as a player if I won last year,” she said.

"It taught me so many lessons. I now know how to act in those positions, it really helped.”

Taylor will now compete in the New South Wales Junior Titles this week and then prepare for college in the United States next year.

Zubair Firdaus is also in action this week in Singapore after claiming a dramatic win in the boys' event.

The Malaysian golfer won in a play-off after being level with Elvis Smylie on 275 points after 72 holes.

He won on the third hole after getting a birdie.

"It still hasn't sunk in,” he said.

"I'm a bit overwhelmed; I actually forgot what I did to win.”

Firdaus was five shots down after 36 holes but knew he wasn't out of contention.

He said the third round was what won him the title.

"It was quite a good one,” Firdaus said after shooting 66.

"It made my job easier heading into the final round.”

The Hills Golf Academy player also said it was a good event to play in and wanted to thank everyone that had helped him in his career so far.

The event will be back next year for the fourth year in Bargara next year.