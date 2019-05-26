Learning the ins and outs of fishing at 1770 festival

Olivia Degn and Scott Hillier at day 2, Saturday 25 May of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds.

THINGS got a little bit gross and sticky at the Gladstone Region 1770 Festival on Saturday with presentations from Creek to Coast's Scott Hillier and Olivia Degn.

The celebrity pair from the popular television fishing show held demonstrations throughout the day which included educating the public on the inside of the species' being shown.

Scott wowed the crowd with fishing and cooking demonstrations, while co-host Olivia drew on her marine biology background to give the audience an inside look.

While she admitted it might be a little gross, Olivia's background fishing with her dad helped her to better understand how to target different fish.

"(It's about) giving people a bit of an insight into the marine side of the animal, where they're found, what they eat, why they eat what they eat and the internal organs ” she said.

"As a child I used to love investigating the innards of whatever dad would catch and when I push out the contents of their stomachs and that way you would get an idea of their prey they've been snacking on.

"I'd show him, I'd report back, and show him it's been eating A, B and C, and that way we would know what bait to use to target that species.”

The shows took a laid-back and humble approach with the hosts paying tribute to their loyal regional viewers.

Scott said he had fond memories of the region, one he's visited numerous times before.

He said the best thing was the ability for anglers to find themselves in rivers at one end of the day before moving offshore at the other end to provide a rounded fishing experience.

"Over the past years with Creek to Coast we've been here and done a couple of half hours, in terms of destination fishing there's probably not better on its day,” he said.

"1770 is essentially a town where outdoors is a big part of people's lives whether it be boating, camping or fishing.”