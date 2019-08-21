Learning for life at Coral Coast Early Education

A POSITIVE START: Coral Coast Early Education Centre's program is based on children's needs and interests.

"QUALITY early education and support forms the foundation of learning to come throughout life and if children have a good foundation of learning early in life it sets the scene in their future.”

So says Coral Coast Early Education centre director Rebecca Miles, who along with her team, has a clear passion for early education and support.

A qualified early childhood teacher, Ms Miles has worked at the centre for 11 years and says it is easy to see why it continues to receive such positive support from the community since its opening more than 15 years ago.

"We offer a high-quality program based on children's interests, needs and abilities,” she said.

"Our educators scaffold children's learning, allowing each of them to reach their optimal level of development.

"We understand for instance that excursions form a crucial part of children's learning so we have been to Snakes Down Under, Bunnings, Woolworths, Alexandra Park Zoo, local schools and our local parks.

"We also have an interactive program with Palm Lakes Retirement Village and we liaise closely with all schools that our children will be attending, thereby ensuring a smooth transition.”

Throughout the childcare experience at Coral Coast Early Education Centre, family involvement and participation is encouraged, with parents always welcome at any time to share their interests, culture and skills.

"We celebrate important events including Red Nose Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day and NAIDOC week, whilst also being inclusive of our different cultures within the centre,” Ms Miles said.

"We always have support for children with additional needs and place great importance on ensuring our environment is inclusive.”

The centre's kindergarten program is based on family and children's interests to develop early literacy and numeracy skills as well as social and emotional well-being, independence, communication and self-identity.

Ms Miles highlighted that the centre's staff not only had in-depth knowledge of all areas of child development, but were caring and compassionate people who continually updated their knowledge and skills.

"We have a combination of long-serving, experienced and youthful staff who are committed to providing high-quality education and care to the children,” she said.

"We view the child as a whole in every area and foster a positive start for all children's development.”

Looking to the future, the centre's outdoor environments are undergoing upgrades, including the inclusion of a climbing turtle and an interactive garden that create a sense of wonder and curiosity among the children.

A bike track; large, wooden decks; a dry creek bed and a chicken enclosure were the first stage of the upgrades, creating an abundance of imaginative play, learning and development that has been well received by the children.