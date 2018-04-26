Learning about early childhood education

BUSHKIDS: BUSHkids' Bonnie Barr, Carlton Meyn and Susan Harrison are passionate about helping children.

BUSHKIDS will be holding two special events tomorrow and Saturday.

BUSHkids is a non-profit organisation helping provide learning and development support to the region's children.

On Friday, a workshop for families and early childhood educators will be held at Fairymead House from 9.30-11.30am.

Morning tea will be provided and attendees can learn about the importance of parents and educators working together. No childcare will be available.

There will be a Q&A panel and a presentation by expert Brad Williams.

To register, call 4111 1655 or email bundabergecei@bushkids.org.au.

On Saturday, MP David Batt will officially open the Talk Less, Listen More early educators' course to be held at Fairymead House.

The day will feature training by experts who can lead early childhood educators into better understanding children's self-regulation and behaviour.

It will be held from 9am-4pm.

Register online at www.bushkids.org.au.