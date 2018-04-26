Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSHKIDS: BUSHkids' Bonnie Barr, Carlton Meyn and Susan Harrison are passionate about helping children.
BUSHKIDS: BUSHkids' Bonnie Barr, Carlton Meyn and Susan Harrison are passionate about helping children. Max Fleet BUN290415BSH2
Community

Learning about early childhood education

Crystal Jones
by
26th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

BUSHKIDS will be holding two special events tomorrow and Saturday.

BUSHkids is a non-profit organisation helping provide learning and development support to the region's children.

On Friday, a workshop for families and early childhood educators will be held at Fairymead House from 9.30-11.30am.

Morning tea will be provided and attendees can learn about the importance of parents and educators working together. No childcare will be available.

There will be a Q&A panel and a presentation by expert Brad Williams.

To register, call 4111 1655 or email bundabergecei@bushkids.org.au.

On Saturday, MP David Batt will officially open the Talk Less, Listen More early educators' course to be held at Fairymead House.

The day will feature training by experts who can lead early childhood educators into better understanding children's self-regulation and behaviour.

It will be held from 9am-4pm.

Register online at www.bushkids.org.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Years of terror: Bundaberg child rapist jailed for 13 years

    premium_icon Years of terror: Bundaberg child rapist jailed for 13 years

    Crime Jury takes less than three hours to find man guilty of heinous crime.

    • 26th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    30 horrific murders and deaths that have rocked Bundaberg

    premium_icon 30 horrific murders and deaths that have rocked Bundaberg

    Crime Community's heart has been broken by heartbreaking crimes

    • 26th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    MP speaks out about 'radical' gender resource for schools

    MP speaks out about 'radical' gender resource for schools

    Politics Concerns raised over controversial resource about gender

    • 26th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    Partner's 'living torture' behind man's push for euthanasia

    premium_icon Partner's 'living torture' behind man's push for euthanasia

    News Heartache before death

    • 26th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners