Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A learner driver has been caught driving unaccompanied and with an unrestrained toddler in the back seat.
A learner driver has been caught driving unaccompanied and with an unrestrained toddler in the back seat.
Crime

L-plater caught driving solo with toddler

by Danielle Buckley
1st Mar 2019 3:45 PM

A LEARNER driver has been caught driving by herself with a toddler unrestrained in a car south of Brisbane.

The 22-year-old Loganlea woman was stopped by police for a license check yesterday on Chambers Flat Rd, Chambers Flat.

Police said the woman had not displayed any L plates on her car and was driving unaccompanied.

A two-year-old passenger in the car was also allegedly found unrestrained.

The driver was issued three fines that totalled $807 and was docked six demerit points.

Police urged parents and carers to make sure children are always restrained properly in a car.

crime driving editors picks learner driver toddler

Top Stories

    DINGO ATTACK: 'Boy could have died'

    premium_icon DINGO ATTACK: 'Boy could have died'

    News Island resident said one of the dingoes in the Thursday attack was also involved in an attack on a six-year-old boy last month and a third before that.

    Popular burger chain coming to Bundaberg

    premium_icon Popular burger chain coming to Bundaberg

    News Something tasty is coming to Stockland

    Meth mum jailed for deadly 200kmh drive killing husband, son

    premium_icon Meth mum jailed for deadly 200kmh drive killing husband, son

    Crime High-speed crash driver tested positive for meth

    Meet Bundy's $3m real estate man

    premium_icon Meet Bundy's $3m real estate man

    News Property identity gets lifetime achievement award