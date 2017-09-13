Learn to save by better understatding power usage

IF YOU want to learn how to save energy and money, a forum will be held in Bundaberg tomorrow to help residents better understand power usage.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the Palaszczuk Government understood the pressure electricity prices had on Queenslanders and said the Energy Efficiency Forum workshops were a way to help.

"The forum will focus on providing practical information and improving awareness of efficient energy use behaviour, as well as explaining government rebates and other assistance programs available to help those who are struggling,” Ms Donaldson said.

"This information is particularly important for low income households as they proportionately spend more of their income on essential requirements such as electricity.”

Queensland Council of Social Service Chief Executive Officer Mark Henley said increasingly, electricity consumers were looking at ways to save.

"Customers are asking more about how they can reduce their electricity costs, and this is a practical way to help them” Mr Henley said.

The Bundaberg Energy Efficiency forum will be held on Thursday, September 14 from 3pm to 7pm at The Brothers Club.

For info, phone 4111 3100.