Learn the essentials of popular plant oils

THE GOOD OIL: Essential oils should not be ingested but can be used in other ways.

THE GOOD OIL: Essential oils should not be ingested but can be used in other ways. Contributed

ESSENTIAL oils have exploded in popularity in Australia - but what are they actually good for?

Many of the people selling and using these oils make outlandish claims about their health benefits, among other properties.

Oxford Dictionary defines essential oils as natural oils "typically obtained by distillation and having the characteristic fragrance of the plant or other source from which it is extracted”.

Breaking that down, Wikipedia says the concentrated liquids contain volatile - or having "the tendency of a substance to vaporise” - aroma compounds from plants.

Essentially, essential oils contain the "essence” of the plant's fragrance.

According to the Western Australia Department of Health, essential oils are not safe to consume and can cause significant poisoning even if small amounts are ingested.

WILD CLAIMS: Many of the people selling and using these oils make outlandish claims about their health benefits, among other properties. Contributed

The department issued a special warning about essential oils after the Western Australian Poisons Information Centre recorded an increase in poisonings as a result of essential oil ingestions in children.

"It is therefore important that essential oils are stored securely in a child-resistant container and kept out of reach of children,” the warning says.

"The use of undiluted essential oils on sensitive skin or in the nostrils can irritate or burn. Susceptible people may also develop an allergic reaction and a skin rash.”

The department says essential oils are rapidly absorbed orally and symptoms can develop as quickly as 30 minutes after ingestion.

The severity of toxicity is dependent on the type of oil and the amount ingested.

Children are particularly susceptible. As little as 2ml (less than half a teaspoon) of eucalyptus oil can cause significant poisoning in an infant.

If a child does ingest essential oil, rinse out their mouth, phone the Poisons Information Centre on 131126 for advice and do not induce vomiting.

So what can you safely use essential oils for?

LAVENDER

LAVENDER oil is one of the most versatile and widely used essential oils. One person who can attest to that is Helen Griffin, the owner of Amandine Lavender Gift Shop and Farm at Bargara.

The lavender Helen grows isn't used to make therapeutic-grade essential oil but rather as a home fragrance. The essential oil variety needs a cold climate and high altitudes to thrive.

Helen does sell therapeutic essential oil sourced from other growers to customers for relaxation purposes.

Amandine's lavender is used instead in home fragrance products.

Her most popular products are closet bars, packed with dried lavender plant material to prevent musty smells in cupboards, slow releasing its oils and scent over a number of years, she says.

Amandine stocks more than 60 lavender products that are made locally using Helen's crop.

FLOWER POWER: Lavender oil is one of the most versatile essential oils. spooh

Rather than essential oil, the food products Helen sells at Amandine are infused with the dried flowers, or buds as they are known.

The product line includes lavender chocolate, fudge, honey and jelly, which she says is like quince paste and best paired with soft white cheese and crackers.

"It's like mint jelly - it's not sweet,” she says.

The food to be infused is slightly warmed, and then the dried flower buds are allowed to steep in it to infuse the flavour, like tea leaves.

Lavender can also be used to make a calming tea, Helen says.

"Make it like you would a green tea. The oil comes out of the bud.

"You can also add it to black tea with milk and sugar.”

Tourists are a key market for Amandine, which is open every day. Helen says they're mainly after gifts but some are also looking for lavender products to sanitise and deodorise their accommodation.

At the moment Helen's lavender is dormant, so not as visually spectacular as when it flowers, but nonetheless Amandine continues to attract tourists and people looking to learn more about the plant.

Flowering is between May and September, when Helen says the farm "comes alive and flowers and flourishes”.

CALM DOWN: Research shows lavender oil may be beneficial for sleeping, relaxing and calming. BraunS

Sleep

WHILE research has yet to prove many of the purported health benefits of essential oil, some research does suggest lavender oil may be helpful with relaxation.

Consider adding a drop of lavender oil to a warm bath before bed to promote restfulness.

You can also add a few drops to water in an oil burner.

Ironing

HATE ironing? Use lavender oil and you'll never have to iron again.

Australia's queen of clean, Shannon Lush, author of Spotless and Stainless, says lavender oil is a natural fabric relaxant.

Mix one teaspoon of lavender oil with one litre of water in a spray bottle and simply mist clothing before getting dressed and you'll be crease-free when you walk out the door.

USEFUL: Lavender oil is an anti-septic agent. contributed

Anti-bacterial spray

THE ironing spray can also be used as a general cleaning spray, as lavender is packed with antiseptic compounds. Use the same proportions - one teaspoon of oil in one litre of water.

CLOVE

OIL of cloves, or clove oil, has two very popular uses.

Oral analgesic

OIL of cloves can be used as pain relief for toothache. You can buy it from the chemist.

Dab some oil on a cotton swab on the tooth.

Mould Killer

ONE of Lush's favourite tips is to use clove oil to kill mould.

Pharmacy staff are used to the product selling out after floods as homeowners seek to stave off mould.

In fact, Lush says university research shows her clove oil recipe is several times more effective than commercial cleaners at killing and preventing mould.

If it's a hard surface, use a quarter of a teaspoon of oil of cloves in a litre of water, put it in a spray bottle, lightly mist on and leave overnight and wipe off.

To lift mould from shoes, add a quarter of a teaspoon of oil of cloves to a 500ml bottle of baby oil. Daub on to leather with pantyhose and wipe mould away.

GO NUTS: Sweet almond oil is made from the kind of almonds that are eaten. NikiLitov

SWEET ALMOND

USE sweet almond oil to clean Bakelite light switches and bring them back to life.

Apply a few drops to a soft cloth and wipe over the old-school black plastic.

Sweet almond oil is made from the species of almonds commonly eaten. Bitter almond oil comes from another variety.

LEMON

USE this essential oil as a spider and pest repellent.

To ward off spiders, place a pair of pantyhose around a broom.

Place two drops of lemon oil on the pantyhose and rub to spread along the broom head.

Then rub down areas where spiders build their webs.

You can also add two drops of lemon oil to a burning candle to create a simple insect repellent.