Learn how to improve business security at police session

SECURITY: Business owners can chat with police next week.

BACK by popular demand, Safer Businesses Bundaberg is on again.

Can you improve your business security?

Are you aware of the benefits of CCTV?

Do you have questions that you would like to ask about securing your business?

Next week business owners and managers can spend an hour with Bundaberg police officers who can answer these questions and more.

The free event will be held at The Generator (upstairs at the Bundaberg Post Office) from 5.15pm next Wednesday, May 9.

