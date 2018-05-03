Menu
Learn how to improve business security at police session

3rd May 2018 12:00 AM

BACK by popular demand, Safer Businesses Bundaberg is on again.

Next week business owners and managers can spend an hour with Bundaberg police officers who can answer these questions and more.

The free event will be held at The Generator (upstairs at the Bundaberg Post Office) from 5.15pm next Wednesday, May 9.

Click here to make bookings online.

Bundaberg News Mail

