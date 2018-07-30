Learn and have fun with travelling science circus

SCIENCE: There's so much fun at the travelling science circus.

SCIENCE: There's so much fun at the travelling science circus. Steve Keough

SPIN yourself until you're dizzy, compare your reflexes to a Formula 1 driver and see your fingertips under the microscope with the Shell Questacon Science Circus.

Bundaberg PCYC Multiplex will be overflowing with exciting hands-on science exhibits on Wednesday, August 8 when the Science Circus rolls into town.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy over 40 interactive science exhibits and watch spectacular science shows as Science Circus presenters hold fire in their hands, lie on a bed of nails and levitate beach balls.

"Our exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for the whole community to get hands-on with science. It's a great way to discover new things about our world and explore the science and technology all around us,” Science Circus presenter Elvina Lee said.

The team is visiting local schools across the Bundaberg region this week, sharing flying rockets, freezing cold liquid nitrogen and gooey slime with students through a range of interactive science shows.

"We hope that many of the students we've visited in schools will bring their families along to the exhibition, to explore science together and with the rest of the community,” Elvina said.

The Science Circus comprises 16 postgraduate students studying a science communication.

It's on August 8, 4-7pm at Bundaberg PCYC. Tickets only at the door. Adults: $6. Children and concession: $5 (free for kids under 5). Family: $18.