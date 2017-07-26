Learn about new fruit and veg code at free workshop

Bundaberg farmer Ben Prichard has battled produce agents who he says have failed to pay him for his produce, and says the horticulture payment system needs to change.

IF YOU grow fruit or vegetables, the new Horticulture Code of Conduct most likely applies to you.

Industry body Growcom is hosting a free workshop in Bundaberg to go through the ins and outs of the new code, which kicked in on April 1 this year and includes tougher penalties of up to $54,000 for traders who do the wrong thing.

The ACCC has the power to enforce civil penalties and infringement notices on both growers and traders. The only exemptions are if you trade directly with a retailer, processor or exporter.

The new Code "has been designed to protect growers but also reflect the flexibilities that need to operate in the market place”.

It comes after a review by the ACCC which included horror stories from Bundaberg growers who say they were owed millions by produce agents.

With speakers from the ACCC and online consignment tool Hivexchange, the workshop aims to have you walk out "understanding your rights and obligations, a template HPA, some ideas about how to streamline compliance and what to do if things go wrong”.

It's on at the Burnett Club from 2-4pm on August 23.

Register at www.growcom.com.au.