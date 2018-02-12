Learmonth won't claim seat ahead of ECQ nod

BALLOT: John Learmonth at the ballot draw for the by-election.

BALLOT: John Learmonth at the ballot draw for the by-election. Mike Knott BUN230118VOTE6

ONLY outstanding postal votes remain uncounted in the race for Division 10, with John Learmonth (pictured) all but a foregone conclusion to take the seat.

The Electoral Commission Queensland confirmed all pre-polling and election day votes have been counted, along with postal votes already received.

Any postal votes arriving within the 10-day deadline after Saturday's election will be counted and the EQC has until this date to declare a winner.

However, if it becomes mathematically impossible for anyone else to snatch the lead from Mr Learmonth before next Tuesday, a declaration could happen earlier.

Mr Learmonth was still not prepared to claim victory, saying while he was very happy with how things were looking, it was a process and he wanted to follow the correct process.

According to the ECQ website, just under 70 per cent of voters on the electoral roll in Division 10 have cast a vote, a percentage the ECQ said was about average for a by-election.