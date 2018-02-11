Learmonth in the box seat

DESPITE sitting in poll position, Division 10 candidate John Learmonth is yet to claim the seat with Electoral Commission Queensland's website showing 32 per cent of the votes remain uncounted.

As of 5.30pm Sunday, there were just 493 votes separating Mr Learmonth from his nearest rival, Tim Sayre, after Saturday's Bundaberg Regional Council by-election.

While the Bundaberg businessman looks poised to fill the position vacated by Peter Heuser, Mr Learmonth said he was "hopeful” but wasn't prepared to comment further until the process had run its course.

As voters headed to the polling booths on Saturday, Mr Learmonth, surrounded by his partner and daughter, predicted a close race.

He said having the support of family and friends meant the world to him.

"It brings a tear to my eye to be honest,” he said.

"It's very emotional.”

Yesterday, Mr Sayre said he was also still watching the numbers come in after he told the NewsMail on Saturday he felt that his message was getting through to voters.

He said he would thank his supporters at home in a low-key celebration before he took a nap to cap off election day.

"It's been exhilarating but they have been big days,” he said.

With eight out of 13 booths counted late yesterday, Mr Learmonth had 39 per cent of the votes followed by Tim Sayre with 28 per cent.

Former councillor Lynne Forgan had picked up 20 per cent and Crystal Jones received 13 per cent.