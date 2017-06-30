Leaping through life one dream at a time

TINY DANCER: The world is a stage for eight-year-old Makayla Gallehawk as she pursues her passion for dance.

THE world is a stage for am eight-year-old Bundaberg girl who has pursued her passion for dance despite setbacks early in life.

Makayla Gallehawk has always been passionate about dance, and having the help of disability service CPL has given her the power to live her dream.

The youngster has cerebral palsy and dance is making her therapy a thing of joy.

Makayla has been with CPL - Choice, Passion, Life, for more than two years, and mum Jessica says the freedom the service brought to their family had been a dream.

Growing up, Makayla found socialising and leaving the house to be a challenge - she wasn't able to sit still, follow instructions or take turns.

"There was a time when she was three when she couldn't leave the house and if she saw me getting ready to leave she had a meltdown,” Jessica said.

"CPL given us the freedom to do what is right for Makayla and it hasn't been in a way that's intrusive on us as a family.”

It was Makayla's love for ballet that proved to be the perfect addition to her therapy.

Then a teacher at Makayla's school suggested she take dance classes.

"We enrolled with Dianne McLellan dancers Bundaberg and Makayla began learning ballet, jazz and tap, though ballet is her favourite,” Jessica said.

Dancing has taught Makayla to work hard when chasing her dreams.

In Makayla's first solo eisteddfod performance, she came third and has a new-found confidence.

"We're not living by the label of disability, anything is possible,” Jessica said.