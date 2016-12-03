32°
Leanne Donaldson lands new $23,000 committee spot

3rd Dec 2016 12:14 PM
MEDIA ADDRESS: MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson apologises for recent financial discrepancies.
MEDIA ADDRESS: MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson apologises for recent financial discrepancies. Paul Donaldson BUN041116DON2

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson has been handed a new committee role and a $23,000 pay rise less than a month after she was forced to quit cabinet over unpaid council rates and late car registration fees.

The Australian reports that in a reshuffle of Labor's committee postings yesterday Ms Donaldson was appointed to the health, communities, disability services and domestic and family violence prevention committee.

Ms Donaldson, whose salary of $321,000 a year was slashed when she resigned as agriculture minister and lost her place in cabinet, will receive an extra $23,727 for her committee post.

To recap, Ms Donaldson fell on her sword after she had earlier told Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad that she had no more outstanding debts.

She then realised her vehicle registration had not been paid by its due date last week and had since driven the car.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had earlier warned the embattled MP that there were "no more chances".

A week later, Ms Donaldson spoke one-on-one with the NewsMail describing a 2009 breakup with her then husband as the catalyst for "depression" and "anxiety".

"When something happens in your life that leaves you feeling out of control ... Depression and anxiety wasn't something I had ever (experienced)," she told the NewsMail.

