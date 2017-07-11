Leaking problem gets a look at

Brian Fitzgerald's upset it took the council a long time to fix water leak.

BRIAN Fitzgerald is concerned the Bundaberg Regional Council was dragging its heels when it came to fixing a leaking water pipe.

The Fairymead Rd resident said on July 1 he noticed water "oozing” from areas in front of his house.

Mr Fitzgerald contacted the council about the "mayor” water leak and claims they took more than eight days to come and fix it.

He is upset when inspecting the area the council didn't make immediate repairs and left a traffic cone over it.

A council spokesman said a leak was reported adjacent to a property on Fairymead Rd and related to different circumstances with the leaks at two separate locations but affecting the same property on July 4.

"A plumber inspected the area on the same day and effected repairs to a faulty service to the property on (the) council's side of the water meter,” he said.

"Although repaired, the Council plumber recommended that the property service - a connection from the water main to the meter - be renewed.”

Witches hats were placed in the location to identify the problem area the spokesman said.

He said the council records indicated that in relation to the leaks a customer complaint was recorded on July 4 and again yesterday and on both occasions the council staff were quick to respond.

The council spokesman said reports of water leaks were taken seriously and there was usually a turnaround time of up to two hours, seven days a week.