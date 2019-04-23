League Tag could expand but not in time for start

KICK START: Avondale's Christi Chapman in action last year in League Tag. The competition is back this Sunday.

LEAGUE: There could still be four teams playing in this year's League Tag in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

But it won't happen in time for the start of the competition.

The NewsMail can reveal the South Kolan Sharks have made a last push to be included in the competition that will start Sunday in Gin Gin.

A post on their Facebook page on April 20 called for "players for the women's league tag, players from 13 years to 40 plus years”.

The side is hoping to join Avondale, Gin Gin and Agnes Water in the competition.

Avondale will face Gin Gin in the first round of competition with Agnes Water to get the bye at the moment.

NDRL chairman Neil Redfern said that even if the side had players by this week, it would be too little too late.

"I don't think anything has come forward yet,” he said about South Kolan.

"But it isn't such a bad idea to have them involved.

"If it happened, we'd probably work to get them to kick off in the second week.

"They wouldn't have had a run and there would be a lot of registrations to do in the database.”

Redfern said the draw would be reworked if it happened.

"I definitely wouldn't say the door is shut,” he said.

"If they've got a registered team ready to go, we'd be happy to help.

"We would like to try to build the comp up with more teams.

"I'm sure the girls from the other teams would be keen to have another team to play against.”

Redfern said the ladies would also take centre stage during the weekend of some rounds throughout the season.

This weekend the NDRL will have the ladies match in between the two men's matches.

Miriam Vale will take on South Kolan in the men's competition before Avondale take on Gin Gin in the ladies and then the men.

Start times for the matches have yet to be announced.