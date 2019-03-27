League Tag aims to find one more side

LEAGUE: Northern Districts Rugby League chairman Neil Redfern says the competition is doing all it can to get four women's league tag sides playing.

The competition currently has three sides involved this season with Gin Gin joining Avondale and Agnes Water who played in the first season.

Miriam Vale and South Kolan, the other two affiliated NDRL sides, have not entered.

Redfern said the competition was looking elsewhere to find a fourth side to make the competition is open to more ladies and eliminate the bye.

"We've sent invitations out including one to the Bundaberg Rugby League to get them involved," he said.

"We're working really well with them, including Mike Ireland, to make both competitions workable."

So far nothing has been finalised and Redfern said the competition has until April 28, when it starts, to organise it.

If it doesn't happen then the competition will run with three sides with one side getting the bye every round.

Gin Gin and Avondale will mimic the draw their men's sides have this season in the NDRL.

But times will be different.

Agnes Water, with no men's side, will play whoever Miriam Vale plays in the men's draw.

Redfern said ladies games will also be moved to later in the afternoon to make it the main game some weeks.

The idea was raised at the last board meeting of the sides earlier this month.

The proposal will result in a tweak of the men's times in the draw but no contests will change.

The men's season starts this Sunday in South Kolan.