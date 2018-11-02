Menu
The Cowboys are in strong pursuit of Valentine Holmes. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images
Game on: Cronulla to match Cowboys’ Holmes offer

2nd Nov 2018 11:26 AM

THE Cronulla Sharks are expected to match North Queensland's big money offer to lure Valentine Holmes away from the Shire.

Holmes finished the 2018 season as arguably the competition's form player, while also proving his ability to excel in the number one jumper.

The Queensland winger is contracted with the Sharks for the upcoming season, but has for a long time been linked to a return to his hometown of Townsville.

Speaking on League Central TV, Buzz Rothfield said he believed Holmes's decision would come down what was the best fit for his family, rather than money.

"Cronulla will match the money, there's no problems there. I don't think it's about money," Rothfield said.

"It's really Val's decision about his personal life, whether him and his partner would be happy to remain in Sydney and give it another few years."

Co-host Matt Logue was full of praise for the nature of Holmes' decision.

"I agree with Buzz, it's family first," Logue said.

"You've got to give Val some credit here. If big dollars are being thrown at him and he's making a decision based on his family then you can only really sit back and say good on you."

