League boss looks to a fairytale win

THERE will be one proud onlooker when Bundaberg boys Coen Hess and Felise Kaufusi take on each other in tonight's NRL grand final.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland will sit down and watch the decider with a Cheshire cat grin on his face when the two Bundy products battle for the ultimate prize in club rugby league.

But he admits it didn't look good a month ago when Hess's team, North Queensland, limped to the finals in eighth.

"I always had hope but I wasn't sure it was going to happen, so well done to both teams,” he said.

"It's great for the Bundaberg Rugby League.

"Hopefully it leads to bigger and better things for both the players and the BRL.”

Ireland is confident it won't be the last time either two Bundaberg players face off.

"I think it will continue, both the Bundaberg Rugby League and the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League do well in producing players,” he said.

"It's a credit to the juniors for how many players we produce to higher levels.”

Ireland says it but the proof is in the numbers.

Bundaberg had four players in the NRL this season, with our two grand finalists joined by Kyle Laybutt and Felise's brother Patrick.

The region had multiple players in the NRL under-20 competition as well, with Cody Maughan (North Queensland), Lachlan Lanskey (Brisbane), Lachlan Lam (Sydney), Hayden Herbert (Melbourne) and the Marschke brothers, Jesse and Ben (Sydney).

Bundaberg also had Sunshine Coast Falcon Jon Grieve play in the Instrust Super Cup final last Sunday.

Not bad for a region that doesn't have a side in the premier Queensland competition.

"It shows that the country areas do foster more talented players that reach the top level,” Ireland said.

"The BRL competition has helped with that.”

Ireland said it was now vital the competition continued to provide outlets for players to reach their potential.

He said occasions like tomorrow provided hope for juniors currently in the system.

"Coen came from the Waves and Felise came from Past Brothers in the juniors,” he said.

"It says to juniors 'if they can do it then one day we can do the same as them,' regardless of where they came from.”

So who is Ireland tipping?

"I hope it's a good game - the Storm are the favourites but the Cowboys have the fairytale story and are my tip,” he said.

Tonight's final at ANZ Stadium starts at 6.15pm.