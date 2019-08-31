Leading try scorer is out for the defending premiers in the BRL

Arden Lankowski crosses the line to score for The Waves earlier this season. He is now out for the rest of the season.

Arden Lankowski crosses the line to score for The Waves earlier this season. He is now out for the rest of the season.

LEAGUE: If The Waves are to go back-to-back in this year’s Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade, it will have to do it without its leading try scorer.

The NewsMail can reveal Arden Lankowski has left the club and will not return this season.

He scored 13 tries in 12 matches and did not play last week in the loss to Easts in the major semi-final.

Lankowski said he got dropped when asked what had happened.

The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi said he wasn’t but they weren’t seeing eye-to-eye and decided to part ways.

“I’ve got lots of time for Arden but it didn’t work out,” he told the NewsMail.

“He’s a good bloke and I wish him all the best.”

Kaufusi has replaced Lankowski with Lachlan Santan, who scored two tries on debut in last week’s loss to Easts.

He has retained his spot for this week’s match against the Wallaroos today.