Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A leading Gold Coast criminal lawyer is calling for a review of the domestic violence system. He says it is ‘too easy’ to get orders granted.
A leading Gold Coast criminal lawyer is calling for a review of the domestic violence system. He says it is ‘too easy’ to get orders granted.
Crime

Domestic violence orders ‘too easy’ to get

by Lea Emery
11th Dec 2018 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOMESTIC violence orders are "too easy" to get through the Southport Magistrates Court, according to a leading Gold Coast defence lawyer.

Gatenby Criminal Lawyers director Michael Gatenby is calling for a review of the entire system to ensure more balance.

He told the Gold Coast Bulletin orders were handed out with little investigation or consideration of circumstances.

"I think the domestic violence system is broken," he said. "I think the pendulum has swung too far in granting these orders.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
Leading Gold Coast defence lawyer Michael Gatenby believes domestic violence orders were handed out with little investigation or consideration of circumstances. Picture Mike Batterham
Leading Gold Coast defence lawyer Michael Gatenby believes domestic violence orders were handed out with little investigation or consideration of circumstances. Picture Mike Batterham

"There is a blanket approach and there is no real investigation.

"There are a lot of domestic violence orders being taken out and granted in circumstances where it is dubious."

Mr Gatenby said he knew a number of women who wanted an order forcing their partner to be on good behaviour but still maintain contact.

Police insisted on orders preventing contact, he said. "My fear is these women will now just say 'I am not going to call the police at all'," he said.

He said Queensland Police needed to review the DV system urgently and give discretion back to prosecutors when it came to applying for domestic violence orders.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police said they were unable to comment by the time the Bulletin went to print.

crime domestic violence editors picks gold coast lawyer

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Moe giving up dual citizenship to run for Hinkler

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Moe giving up dual citizenship to run for Hinkler

    Politics MOE Turaga loves the Bundaberg region, and after more than 21 years here, he has grown to know the heart of the community that builds their lives here.

    Council to vote on street names, independent survey

    premium_icon Council to vote on street names, independent survey

    Council News Meeting to tackle controverisal survey idea

    Initiative hopes to bring internet prices down and speeds up

    premium_icon Initiative hopes to bring internet prices down and speeds up

    Technology Connection for the regions to get a boost

    Local Partners