LEADING BY ONE: Treseder heads into unknown

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Kel Treseder took out the Aussie Racing Car round at Phillip Island in 2016. He returns to the place this weekend. Contributed

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg Kel Treseder says his driving style won't change as he enters the unknown this weekend.

For the first time in his Aussie Racing Car career, the KKP Motorsport driver will lead the championship as the series heads to Phillip Island for the second round.

Treseder won the opening round of the series in Baskerville in Tasmania and leads the series by one point over Adam Gowans.

But the former karter insists he doesn't feel any pressure or expectations this weekend.

"We are just treating it as the same,” he said.

"We're only leading the series by one point and there is a long way to go.

"The weather looks good so hopefully we can take advantage of that.”

ON FORM: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder is at Phillip Island for the next round of the Aussie Racing Car series. Contributed

Treseder has form at the Victorian circuit as well, winning the last round of the series that was held there in 2016.

Thee 33-year-old said he can perform better than that.

"We had a fast car but it wasn't perfect,” he said.

"We'd be silly not to take some of what we learned from that weekend.

"But the competitiveness of the series has stepped up in the past 12 months so it will be tough.”

Treseder hopes his car can survive the weekend.

The Team Navy driver had gearbox problems for the second time, prompting the team to change it before qualifying and the races in Tasmania.

He said the team had replaced the gearbox again leading into the weekend.

"It's crucial we get every single point we can,” he said.

"The best way to do that is qualify at the front, win as many races as we can and take out the round.”

Treseder starts his weekend at 9.10am today with practice before qualifying. Race one will be held later in the day.