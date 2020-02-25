Leading business offers dog walks and training

CANINE CLUB: John Barendse and Miriam Campbell are bringing their business to Bundaberg.

CANINE CLUB: John Barendse and Miriam Campbell are bringing their business to Bundaberg.

PET OWNERS can’t help but feel guilty when they leave their dogs for work every day, but a new business aims to make the process much easier.

CANINE CLUB: John Barendse and Miriam Campbell are bringing their business to Bundaberg.

New business, Bundy Dogs will be opening in Bundaberg soon and offering walking, sitting and training services to dog owners.

After operating Silver Spoon Pets in Sydney for the last 10 years, John Barendse and Miriam Campbell are bringing their expertise to Bundy and with a new name attached.

CANINE CLUB: John Barendse and Miriam Campbell are bringing their business to Bundaberg.

The business concept all started when Mr Barendse was studying and started walking his neighbour’s dogs to earn a part-time income.

“I studied HR and became a personal trainer, but dog walking and training just kept dragging me back,” Mr Barendse said.

“At the time, dog walking wasn’t a big thing in Sydney and I could see a real demand for it, so it kind of just grew from there.”

Now the duo are leaving their original brand behind, to start their new business, Bundy Dogs.

CANINE CLUB: John Barendse and Miriam Campbell are bringing their business to Bundaberg.

Mr Barendse said dog walking, training and minding was the most rewarding profession he has ever had.

“I’ve always loved dogs and had a strong connection with them,” he said.

“But passing on education to my clients and when they see the huge progression in dog’s behaviour … that’s the real reward for us.”

Bundy Dogs offer a variety of services including dog walking, minding and lead and recall training.

CANINE CLUB: John Barendse and Miriam Campbell are bringing their business to Bundaberg.

The canine professionals said clients will be assured from their history and reviews at Silver Spoon Pets.

“As dog owners ourselves, we would want to know that whoever is looking after our fur babies, is experienced, knowledgeable and trustworthy, which we are,” Mr Barendse said.

“Our training has a heavy focus on obedience, behaviour, socialisation, lead and recall and our daily three-hour walks offer simulation which helps prevent boredom, barking and also sets a pattern.”

CANINE CLUB: John Barendse and Miriam Campbell are bringing their business to Bundaberg.

While the duo said it was bittersweet to be leaving their 40 clients, they were excited to be escaping the city for a coastal change.

“It is nerve-racking and sad to leave our wonderful clients behind, but we are excited for what the future holds too,” Mr Barendse said.

“We really enjoy the quiet, outdoor lifestyle and we just love the friendly and relaxed energy that Bundaberg has to offer.

Accompanied by their own four pet dogs and two children, the pair plan to start operating the Bundaberg business by April 6.

CANINE CLUB: John Barendse and Miriam Campbell are bringing their business to Bundaberg.

Pricing varies, with dog walks starting from $20.

For more information, visit the Bundy Dogs and Silver Spoon Pets pages on Facebook.