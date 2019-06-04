Leaders set on building a better way

LOCAL business leaders have come together in the hopes of improving the leadership and management capability in the Bundaberg community, and they are encouraging more to join them.

An Institute of Managers and Leaders initiative, led locally by Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea, saw about a dozen businessmen and women gathered to talk about all things business and leadership.

Ms O'Shea said the success of these meetings has been a group effort and the activities such as the coffee catch-ups and the training were suggestions made by local members.

"My interest in bringing IML to the local community was borne from recognising the gap in the availability of consistent leadership engagement activities that could benefit the whole community,” she said.

"The IML facilitates some incredibly relevant training and personal development opportunities, but people in the Wide Bay normally have to travel to the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane to attend.”

Passionate about bringing local leaders together to discuss what the leadership, management training and PD needs are, Ms O'Shea said IML had tailored the Accidental Managers Intentional Leaders program to suit the needs of local businesses.

"The program will be delivered in June and although we initially scheduled one session, the training was so well supported that they had to schedule a second session - 60 local people will have the opportunity to attend value for money, fit for purpose leadership training that is delivered in Bundaberg,” she said.

"This is attractive for employers as it reduces costs and time associated with travel, accommodation and productivity.”

She said by working together they can find solutions to challenges in their businesses, industries and regions.

"Relationships and networks are important if we truly want to be effective leaders and it is sometime good to just be able to bounce ideas off someone else who understands what you are going through and is not as close to the situation/issue as you are,” she said.

"Putting another person's lens on some situations can provide valuable insights and perspectives that we hadn't even thought of .”

Ms O'Shea said there was plenty of room at the table for other business leaders in the community who wanted to get involved with the initiative and add to the diversity.

For more information visit managersandleaders. com.au/about/.