Leaders of Bundy's Muslim community open up mosque

WELCOME: Imam Ali Osman Yildirim, president Yumit Dogan and vice president Muhammed Emin Yildirim invite the Bundaberg community to the mosque's open day this Saturday. Tahlia Stehbens

WHILE devastated and saddened by the Christchurch terror attacks, the Bundaberg mosque and religious leaders remain standing tall with open arms.

Bundaberg Turkish and Islamic Society vice-president Muhammed Emin Yildirim and spokeswoman Scarlett Kayis said they had received overwhelming support from the community.

"We've had people come to drop their flowers and actually drop tears as well,” Mr Yildirim said.

"The delivery of flowers from people has really touched us. We didn't expect it,” Mrs Kayis said.

"We have met with Bundaberg religious leaders who have extended their condolences and support to our community and all those affected by this tragedy.”

A message from the Bundaberg mosque leader, Imam Ali Osman Yildirim, was translated for the NewsMail by Cemil Kayis.

"What hurts the most is that 50 people have passed away,” Imam Yildirim said.

"Terror has no race, terror has no religion, terror has no skin colour. We have to put aside hate and we have to inject love against it.”

Mrs Kayis said while they had seen concerning messages on Facebook, the support and solidarity had far outweighed the negativity.

Mr Yildirim said while they had never feared practising their religion in Bundaberg, the increased police patrols in the area were appreciated.

To stimulate the conversation the mosque will host an open day on Saturday, March 23 at 1pm.

"We would like to introduce ourselves, we want people to know we are just like them and we are one of them,” Mr Yildirim said.

"The majority of our (Islamic) community were born in Bundaberg and grew up in Bundaberg. We would just like to build up the awareness.

"There is no harm, we are just praying. As citizens of Bundaberg, we are one, we are standing side-by-side, together we are strong.”

University of Queensland professor of psychology Alex Haslam said while he was not aware of any data in relation to how much anti-Muslim rhetoric a community was prepared to tolerate, people should be clear in their disapproval of terrorist acts. "This is something that has been seen across Australia in recent years and is not confined to particular communities,” Mr Haslam said.

"I think these views, and their consequences, are something that we can all play a part in reducing.

"In particular, by challenging them when we hear them expressed and making it clear that these views are ones that Australians neither share nor want to share.”