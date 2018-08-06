Leaders in the making take on Quota's annual competition

BRIGHT STUDENTS: Eight Bundaberg students, James Thomas, Zack Phillips, Marissa Orpin, Indy Burt, Chelsea Jacobsen, Jayden Collin, Ella Boas and Dalnette Kuyler, participated in Quota's Student of the Year competition at the weekend.

BRIGHT STUDENTS: Eight Bundaberg students, James Thomas, Zack Phillips, Marissa Orpin, Indy Burt, Chelsea Jacobsen, Jayden Collin, Ella Boas and Dalnette Kuyler, participated in Quota's Student of the Year competition at the weekend. Contributed

EIGHT of Bundaberg's brightest students had just 20 minutes to convince a panel of four judges why they should be Quota's 2018 Student of the Year.

The Year 12s were grilled on a range of questions, from current affairs to cultural interest and most importantly leadership and citizenship.

The students were from Bundaberg State High School, St Luke's Anglican School and Shalom College.

The aim of the quest was to foster, encourage and develop leadership and good citizen qualities in the students, at the age when they're about to enter the fields of commerce or higher education.

Quota Bundaberg was honoured to be able to promote confident role models in our region's youth.

Judge, and renown chef, Dion Taylor asked the students what they would do if given $10,000 to donate to help make a difference in the community.

The teenagers took a moment to decide with the majority saying they thought homelessness was an issue and would like to help the local soup kitchens with the funds.

Moving into the evening, a dinner was held. The students were asked to give a five-minute speech on one of their passion topics.

And the passion sure did come through.

Shalom's Ella Boas raised the issue of recycling and addressed an issue close to home, calling to have recycling garbage bins at schools.

Ella spoke about the obligation the community's schools had to the environment. Her devotion came through in her speech and she was awarded Quota's encouragement award.

This year's winner of the Student of the Year went to St Luke's Anglican School's Delnette Kuyler.

During the interview process Delnette shared her experience working with her fellow students to change the school's perception on a particular house.

Delnette spoke with the NewsMail saying it was unexpected and she was thrilled to win the Student of the Year title.

"I am so surprised,” Delnette said.

"I entered the competition because I thought it was a great opportunity and this is just a bonus.

"My topic was very important to me and I hope to inspire others.”

At the end of the day Bundaberg Quota and the four judges all decided the eight students had strong leadership qualities and the world was now their oyster.