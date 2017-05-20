Lead poison fears remain for Bundy homes

Bundaberg property owners who used plumber Brett George Hogan for any works are still being urged to have their homes inspected.

This is despite initial waters tests conducted by Queensland Health on some Queensland properties showing lead levels from taps were below recommended levels and safe to use following a public warning issued earlier in the week by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

An urgent warning was released by the QBCC after an investigation found a product used in Mr Hogan's work could put a household's water supply at risk.

The investigation found of the 28 properties across the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay where Mr Hogan worked, there were eight cases where he had used the lead solder, and put the water supply at risk.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett urged community members to remain vigilant and ensure that they have their property inspected if they have used Brett George Hogan and the associated company, Hot Water One.

"It's a great first indicator, but we strongly encourage affected property owners to have an inspection and that is why we are contacting those people who we know have had plumbing work done by Hot Water One.

"If you think you have had work done by Mr Hogan or this company, please call us on 139 333 to arrange a free inspection,” he said.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Sonya Bennett agreed that the initial results were good news for those properties tested.

"Samples taken from kitchen, bathroom and garden taps of six properties all showed low levels of lead, well below the Australian Drinking Water Guideline.

"On five of the properties, the lead level in the water sampled directly from the pressure-relief valve of the hot water system was higher than inside the houses. This is being investigated further,” Dr Bennett said.

For those properties that have not yet been inspected by the QBCC, Dr Bennett advised that although the risk of exposure was low, people with hot water systems where lead solder has or might have been used, should not consume hot water from the system or use hot water for cooking, and should minimise ingestion when showering or bathing.