LDMG ready to help Qld Health in virus crisis

QUEENSLAND Health is leading the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and as the battle continues to grow, local organisations are at the state’s beck and call – should there be a need to act.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said the Bundaberg Local Disaster Management Group was currently in ‘stand up’ mode in readiness to support Queensland Health in its response to COVID-19.

The Bundaberg LDMG is comprised of council and local emergency services organisations.

“Queensland Health is the leading agency for any response relating to coronavirus,” the spokesperson said.

“Residents should follow all advice from Queensland Health.”

Throughout Queensland there is more than 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with he number increasing daily.

All residents are urged to follow social distancing advice and practice good hygiene in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus include: fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.

Authorities implore you to see a doctor immediately if you have these symptoms and have travelled overseas in the past 14 days or have had contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Before your appointment, call ahead and advise of your symptoms and recent travel so necessary precautions can be taken.

If you have serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing, call 000 for urgent medical help. For more information phone 13 HEALTH.