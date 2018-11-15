Laycock rewarded after Schaeffer Shield success

Brothers player Jarrod Laycock showed good form with Wide Bay last weekend on the Sunshine Coast.

CRICKET: There was a silver lining in more ways than one with Jarrod Laycock's performance at the Schaeffer Shield last weekend for Wide Bay.

Laycock was the best performer for the area in the competition but Wide Bay didn't have any success as it went winless.

The side lost all four matches and finished last.

But Laycock stood out making 49 against South East Queensland before smashing a century in another match.

"I've been seeing the ball early this season and been in good form,” he said after the innings.

"I've been picking up the ball a lot better from the bowlers hands this season.”

Laycock credits a focus on looking at that during preseason training as to why he has been able to it.

He said there was no nervous nineties and didn't realise he was there until he got the message from a teammate.

"He gave me another drink and said 'I think you might want to know what score you are on',” Laycock said.

"I was on 97 so I said 'good', and I brought it up with a boundary a couple of deliveries later.

"We were chasing over 200 so from the get go I got on with it. I ended up making 121 off about 60 odd deliveries.”

The performance was enough for him to be selected for South Queensland in open, joining fellow Bundy boys Kye Leggett and Brendan Schultz who got selected for the under-21 team.

Laycock is the first Bundy player to be picked since Dean Krebs in 2017.

But the Brothers captain in the Bundaberg Cricket Association competition won't be able to play.

"It's in Townsville in two weeks, so I had to pull out unfortunately,” Laycock said.

"It's nice to be selected and know my performances have counted for something.”

Laycock's next match will be for the Betta Heat tomorrow night in the Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg Premier League.