LAYBUTT RISES: Bundy boy shines for Kumuls

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 09: Kyle Laybutt of Papua New Guinea kicks a conversion during the Rugby League Test match between Fiji Bati and Papua New Guinea Kumuls at Orangetheory Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

LEAGUE: Bundaberg’s Kyle Laybutt admits that there has been no interest from any NRL club about a return next year.

But that might change, especially after Saturday.

Laybutt was one of the best players as Papua New Guinea defeated Great Britain 28-10, to win for the first time in 29 years against the British.

The former Western Suburbs and Eastern Suburbs juniors played in the halves as he and the Kumuls stunned a British side full of NRL and Super League players.

And he played his role as Papua New Guinea scored 28 unanswered points to win after being down 10-0.

“Last night was massive, the feeling from the beginning was electric,” Laybutt said.

“ I’m just grateful to be a part of it.”

Papua New Guinea had not won a game this year before beating the British.

Laybutt said despite not getting the wins, the belief was there the side could do it.

“We always knew we had a shot, we have never gone into a game thinking we had no chance,” he said.

“We knew the calibre of players they had, but we also knew how to play against them.

“Also the fact they hadn’t been playing well and were presumably down on confidence was good for us.”

So for Laybutt it was all about playing his role and getting on top in the physicality battle, which the side did.

“We just had a simple game plan: kick well and turn them around, complete high and match them physically, which we executed really well,” he said.

“For me, it was just knowing my role for the team.

“I knew I had to kick well to get us out of trouble, defend well against their strong left- edge attack and just control the team and get them around the park.”

Laybutt has now performed against the best players in the world for the past few weeks, showing what he can do.

It has prompted calls for him to be looked at by NRL clubs.

Laybutt said he was flattered by the interest.

“Well that’s always been a goal since I was let go from the Cowboys, to get back into an NRL system,” he said.

“But I haven’t had anyone reach out or anything yet.”

Laybutt said the motivation to play was bigger than that.

“I’ve really enjoyed footy this year,” he said.

“And as long as I’m enjoying it and playing well, I’ll be happy regardless of a NRL contract or not.”

Laybutt confirmed that he is signed with the Townsville Blackhawks for next season in the Intrust Super Cup.

But if an NRL club does come calling then he can move with the blessing of the club.

Laybutt is now expected to take a break before Blackhawks pre-season training starts.