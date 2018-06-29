Menu
Kyle is back.
Laybutt returns from injury

29th Jun 2018 1:53 PM
LEAGUE: The long wait will be over today for Bundaberg's Kyle Laybutt.

The North Queensland player will make his return for Mackay in the Intrust Super Cup when the Cutters take on the Central Queensland Capras.

Laybutt has been out for more than two months after suffering a pectoral injury against the Sunshine Coast Falcons, which required surgery, earlier this year.

The 22-year-old returns but won't play in his familiar position in the halves and will play in the centre instead against the Capras.

The next few weeks will be important for Laybutt as he prepares to play.

He will be looking to impress to not only play for North Queensland but win a new contract with the side as his current deal runs out this year.

Mackay play in Rockhampton at 6pm.

