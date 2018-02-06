Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Laybutt in, Hess out for Gayndah visit

ON TOUR: Kyle Laybutt will head to Gayndah.
ON TOUR: Kyle Laybutt will head to Gayndah. Queensland Rugby League

ILLNESS has forced one Bundy Cowboy to be replaced by another for tomorrow's NRL Road to Regions visit to Gayndah.

Bundaberg's Coen Hess, who was meant to hold a clinic tomorrow at the sports ground, has been replaced by fellow Rum City player Kyle Laybutt for the trip.

Laybutt will be joined on the trip by Australian Jillaroo Simaima Taufa and Melbourne Storm player Cheyse Blair, which will see the trio kick the football around, hold drills and participate in a meet and greet with local fans.

The tour will be in Gayndah before heading to Mundubbera for another clinic on Thursday.

Taufa will be the only player going to Mundubbera.

Both clinics start at 4.30pm and run until 6.30pm.

Topics:  coen hess cowboys gayndah kyle laybutt

Bundaberg News Mail
Cover boy Rheed about sporting strength

Cover boy Rheed about sporting strength

BUNDABERG'S Rheed McCracken has hit the international spotlight once again, appearing on the front cover of the Carine Roitfeld's CR Men's Book.

Cashless card most popular policy: Pitt

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

'Seventy per cent in favour of cashless card for region'

Our top beach town a drawcard

COASTAL COOL: Woodgate Beach has been mentioned in Qantas Travel Insider.

THE region's best kept secret is out.

Junior Open cancelled as support wanes

JUNIORS GROUNDED: Youngsters Orion Sigley (front) and Brody Allison won't be competing in Bundy this weekend.

Lack of numbers forces club's hand

Local Partners