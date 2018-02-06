Laybutt in, Hess out for Gayndah visit

ON TOUR: Kyle Laybutt will head to Gayndah.

ON TOUR: Kyle Laybutt will head to Gayndah. Queensland Rugby League

ILLNESS has forced one Bundy Cowboy to be replaced by another for tomorrow's NRL Road to Regions visit to Gayndah.

Bundaberg's Coen Hess, who was meant to hold a clinic tomorrow at the sports ground, has been replaced by fellow Rum City player Kyle Laybutt for the trip.

Laybutt will be joined on the trip by Australian Jillaroo Simaima Taufa and Melbourne Storm player Cheyse Blair, which will see the trio kick the football around, hold drills and participate in a meet and greet with local fans.

The tour will be in Gayndah before heading to Mundubbera for another clinic on Thursday.

Taufa will be the only player going to Mundubbera.

Both clinics start at 4.30pm and run until 6.30pm.